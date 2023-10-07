Jefferson Co. drive-in owner calls business for sale ‘labor of love’

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) -Jefferson County’s only drive-in theatre is up for sale. The longtime owner of Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre says he’s ready to call it quits in the director’s chair.

The owner describes his experience with the business as a labor of love. Lee Burgess is in his mid-70′s and says it is time to pass the torch. Twenty-five years ago, Burgess made a life-changing purchase--creating smiles, laughs and community but now it’s up for sale. He says no one in his family wants to take over the business.

“I think they understand, I can’t do this forever,” Burgess said.

He reflects on his journey in Jefferson County.

“Almost in a lark, I just went and purchased the theatre out of bankruptcy and began spending time here restoring it. It’s been mainly a labor of love,” Burgess said.

Through the years--Lee led with his heart--making the theatre that first opened in 1953 feel special.

“It was in a pretty bad shape so I had to spend a lot of time and money to get this thing back up and running,” Burgess said.

Lee finding state of the art equipment to premiere box office favorites.

Highway 18 Theatre (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“The screen you see behind you is a cell-b 90-foot metal screen. It’s considered the Cadillac of drive-in movie screens.”

From the outside to the inside, Lee invested in the experience. Becoming one of the first drive-in owners in the state to have a digital projector. Preparedness and enjoyment for the community has always been one of his goals.

“I spent an extra $100,000 and put a second project here just so if anything happens with that one. I can fire up this one and I’ve never lost a show,” he said.

His time and effort scored the drive-in special moments to look back on. Over a decade ago, Jimmy Buffett allowed Highway 18 to stream one of his concerts.

“We filled the theatre and there were Jimmy Buffet fans all over and we turned up the volume and it was just really cool,” he said.

Although there is sadness, he is ready for someone to carry on the legacy.

“The bottom line if this doesn’t sale as a drive-in theatre. It’ll sale to whoever wants to use it for alternate use,” Burgess said. “I would like to see it continue as a theatre.”

If no one is seeking to buy the drive-in, Lee says he will stay for at least one more season.

