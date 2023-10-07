More Clouds For Sunday

Clouds move in tonight

Isolated chance of rain on Sunday

Cool and windy start to Monday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a sunny start to the weekend and a chilly start. Here in Madison, we dropped down to 40 just before sunrise. But just a few hours after that, even with the temperatures beginning to climb slowly, gusty winds were back, making the low to mid-40s, feel more like the upper 30s. After topping out in the mid-50s today, we’ll head down overnight to nearly 40 again.

For the rest of the weekend, the clouds will be moving in early on Sunday and staying with us for most of the day. We’re likely not going to see a lot of sunshine, so the day may feel a bit chillier than today, even though we’re looking at highs reaching the mid-50s. We could also see a shower or two move through during the day. These will be more for our northern and northeastern counties and there is not a lot of precipitation expected out of this.

What’s Coming Up...

Monday is going to look very much like this Saturday did. We’re going to start chilly again, in the upper 30s, and winds are expected to pick up through the morning and into the afternoon. We’ll start mostly sunny, but then we’ll begin to see more clouds pushing through later in the day.

Frost will be a consideration starting on Monday morning and for the next several mornings after where low temperatures could get down to 32 or below. If you still have any vulnerable plants outside or on your patio, it is probably the right time to get them protected or bring them in.

Looking Ahead...

Heading towards the end of the week and into next weekend it looks like we’ll see an increased potential of some wet weather, as well as temperatures cooling off a bit into Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.