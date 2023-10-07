NAMIWalks: Hundreds walk to bring awareness to mental health resources

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 800 people flocked to Madison’s Olin Park Saturday, all visitors with the same goal, to support mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. The group started in Madison in 1979, with affiliates now located across the country, according to NAMI.

NAMI Dane County held their annual ‘NAMIWalks,’ Saturday afternoon, the organization’s largest mental health awareness and fundraising event.

With one in five people experiencing mental illness at any given time, executive director Jeanne McLellan says their walks are a chance to normalize talking about mental health.

“A lot of it is joy, because that whole kindred spirit of not being alone,” she said. “It’s a very safe place, it’s fresh air, it’s exercise, it’s music, it’s just a fun atmosphere but it’s a place where everyone can just be themselves, they don’t have to put on a mask.”

McLellan personally struggled with mental health when losing her brother 28 years ago.

“He died by suicide and at that time it was very difficult for our family, not just because of the loss of our loved one, but also because people didn’t talk about mental illness, and they certainly didn’t talk about suicide.”

McLellan says times have changed and more people are willing to tell their stories.

“I think a lot of it came out of the pandemic, when we spent so much time with ourselves, we had more capacity to understand what people are going through. Because even if we were experiencing the anxiety of isolation on a smaller scale, it gave you a glimpse of what somebody else’s larger anxiety might be.”

This was Eugene Crislerel’s first time participating in a NAMIWalks. He says the stigma surrounding mental health is being reduced, but many people still suffer silently, not addressing their struggles.

“We are impacted by trauma; it doesn’t ever go away so it’s important to identify internally, physically what you’re going through so that people can understand that,” first time walker Eugene Crislerel said. “And some people don’t and they just need to be informed and have education around that.”

He says positive events like NAMIWalks help get resources out and ensure people know they’re not alone.

“Mental health doesn’t discriminate,” Crislerel said. “So, when you’re walking around, you’re seeing people that have the same self-interest, that’s what it’s about. It’s not about color or race relations, it’s about making sure that we’re all here together, supporting each other for better cause.”

NAMI Dane County is still raising money for mental health resources. You can make a monetary donation here.

For more information on mental health resources and NAMI, visit https://www.nami.org/About-NAMI.

