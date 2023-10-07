Perfect fall weather this weekend

Sunny & breezy today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to believe that last weekend we had highs in the 80s, and this weekend we’re 30° cooler with highs in the 50s! It’ll be great weather to get in on some fall activities at the pumpkin patch and also some good football weather for the Badgers.

The fall-like weather looks to stick around through the rest of next week as well, so it may finally be time to give the flannels and sweaters a permanent place in your closet and put the shorts away.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, aside from a few clouds building in later in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to yesterday, topping off in the mid-50s. It will be a bit breezy, with winds sustained up to 15 mph out of the northwest.

Mainly overcast skies overnight will help keep our temperatures from falling too far by Sunday morning, most of us will be in the low 40s (as opposed to the 30s we would have if skies were clear). As a weak system passes to our west, a stray shower will be possible but most of Sunday will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s with lighter winds.

Sunday night will be a night for gardeners to watch, as frost looks likely for much of southern Wisconsin. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s under mostly clear skies. If you have plants that are frost-sensitive that you want to hang onto a little longer, you’ll want to cover them up.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s through the next week. We’ll watch for a rainy system to move in Wednesday night, keeping rain in the forecast through Thursday and Friday.

