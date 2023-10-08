Are You Ready For A Frost Morning?

Low temperatures could make it happen
Temperatures near or below freezing expected
Temperatures near or below freezing expected(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
  • Temperatures nearing freezing overnight
  • Windy start to the work week
  • A string of damp and chilly days coming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will be chilly enough for frost formation in some areas overnight.  The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory that goes into effect tomorrow from 1 a.m. through 9 a.m.  Not all of us will meet the low-temperature criteria for frost to form, but when the temperatures nearer to the ground are 33 degrees or lower, and there is enough moisture in the air, the chances increase.  If you haven’t done so already, this is the time to cover or bring in those houseplants you’ve had on the patio, or any other plants you may have.

With temperatures in the mid to low 30s for the start of the work week, you’ll want to make sure you layer up the kids before they head out to school.  Add to those low temperatures some winds that will begin kicking up as well.  Throughout the day we’ll stay mostly sunny, which will help make it feel warmer, but the gusty winds will quickly make it feel chillier when the clouds are out or you’re in the shade.

What’s Coming Up...

Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be a slow increase of clouds and a gradual rise in temperatures.  We could again see Frost Advisories issued, but those alerts don’t usually come out till about 12 hours before being issued.  Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the “pick days of the week”.

Looking Ahead...

Starting late on Wednesday, an area of low pressure will be moving out of the plains and bringing plenty of moisture into our area.  We’re looking forward to seeing rainy and cool conditions from Thursday through Saturday.  Add on top of the damp conditions some gusty winds through each of the days and it doesn’t look like any of those days will be the greatest to spend any significant time outside.

With the rain and the winds, we’ll begin losing our colorful foliage as well.

