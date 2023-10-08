Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday was a bittersweet day at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison.

The zoo threw a Bon Voyage party for Eddie the giraffe before he heads off to Green Bay while a new giraffe exhibit is built at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

“He’s going to leave a huge hole in all of our hearts,” Henry Vilas Zoo Marketing Manager Kristin Moala said. “We’re just so glad that we know he’s going to such a great facility. But it’s definitely hard to see him go and it’s making a lot of us very sad.”

Zoo visitors flocked to 14-year-old Eddie’s exhibit to say goodbye on Sunday, sign cards and take pictures of the giraffe who has been in Madison for about ten years.

Zoo visitors flocked to 14-year-old Eddie’s exhibit to say goodbye on Sunday, sign cards and take pictures of the giraffe who has been in Madison for about ten years. (Mackenzie Davis)

“He is everybody’s favorite around here so we’re really going to miss him and we wanted to send him off with a bang,” Moala said.

Eddie will be joining two other giraffe friends, Nigel and Zuri, at the NEW Zoo’s recently expanded giraffe exhibit.

The construction project is expected to last 18 months. Eddie could return to Henry Vilas once it is complete, but depending on how he is enjoying Green Bay and his new friends, Moala said he could end up staying there.

NEW Zoo in Green Bay is planning a big welcome party for Eddie once he arrives sometime in the coming weeks.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.