DeForest woman able to live a more independent life after double lung transplant

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - After undergoing double lung transplant surgery, DeForest woman Lisa Cone can breathe and walk on her own.

“[I] Just do everyday life right now. Things that I used to not be able to do. I haven’t been on oxygen now since before June 23rd,” Cone said. “I’m now oxygen free. I don’t have to worry about the cancer anymore and I don’t have to worry about the lung disease anymore.”

Cone was waiting to be put on the double lung transplant list in December as she was living with Surfactant Protein C Deficiency, a rare genetic lung disease, as well as cancer.

Cone’s father suffered from the same illness and died during his double lung transplant surgery.

“It was scary because of the fact that my dad did not make it out of his,” Cone said. “I did not know if I would make it out to come home to my daughter.”

Cone’s daughter Ella Rogers motivates her to continue to get better.

Ten-year-old Rogers said she feels better knowing her mother survived the surgery.

“I never got to meet my grandpa because of it, and since she got out of it, I feel better now,” Rogers said.

Rogers is also living with the same rare disease, but UW Health Pulmonologist Dr. Vivek Balasubramaniam said they caught it early enough where she might not need surgery.

“We were able to get a genetic diagnosis on her and with that we were able to institute preventative care early on,” he said.

Now, Cone can exercise after having a successful surgery three months ago.

“I have survived the double lung transplant and am doing quite well,” she said. “Every day is a new day and every day is a good day now.”

Recovery from the surgery comes with its challenges, Cone has to take 42 medications daily and is still getting accustomed to her new lungs.

“I haven’t had lungs that worked in over 42 years. So, I’m still getting used to breathing with normal lungs,” she said. “Everyday is still a challenge of still getting used to things, but I don’t give up. I can’t give up because of her.”

Cone also can’t work until January of 2024, so she’s still accepting financial help via GoFundMe while she recovers.

