Frost looks likely for many tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a difference a week makes: last week we were sitting in the 70s and 80s, while this week temperatures will struggle to reach the 60° mark.

At least this weather makes it feel a little bit more like fall, but with that comes the cooler temperatures at night. We’re looking at lows falling to the 30s over the next few nights, which means that in the mornings you’ll likely want that slightly warmer jacket that you may not have pulled out of the closet yet. Make sure the kids are bundled up as they head to school as well.

If you have some plants outside that you’d like to hang on to for a bit longer, you’ll definitely want to cover them up Sunday night. We’ll keep an eye on frost potential over the next couple of nights as well.

What’s Coming Up...

As a weak system passes to our west today, skies will stay mainly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower to pop in quickly. Most of southern Wisconsin can expect to stay dry today but don’t be too surprised if you feel a little sprinkle while you’re outside today. Highs will be in the mid-50s like yesterday, though it will be less windy.

Clouds will begin to through the overnight, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. Lows will be in the mid-30s. The cool temps in combination with light winds will likely allow for frost to form in many locations by early Monday morning. This will be the first frost of the season for most of us!

As the sun rises on Monday temperatures will climb from the 30s back to the mid-50s by the afternoon. Winds will be on the stronger side again out of the northwest with some gusts near 20 mph.

Looking Ahead...

The mid part of the week looks quiet, with slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday. A warm front will be set up just to our south that day, and if it shifts far enough north we could see temps back in the 60s. Whatever warmth we get won’t last long though, as that system will move to our east, bringing in scattered to widespread rain Thursday and Friday as well as a resurgence of cool temperatures.

If your kids have sports games outside on Thursday or Friday nights, I would plan on things being soggy and cool. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast for the Badger game next Saturday, as it looks like rain could be sticking around.

