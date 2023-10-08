Humane Society begins $50 adoption fee event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is holding an ‘Empty the Shelters’ event this week.

From Sunday, Oct. 8 until Sunday, Oct. 15, adoption fees at the humane society will be only $50.

The humane society says the lowered fees will apply for most dogs six months and older, as well as adult cats. The event is only for the main shelter in Janesville at 4700 S County Trunk G.

Fees such as collars, leashes, licensing, carriers, and adopters are still required.

Anyone looking to adopt is encouraged to check the humane society website, as pets can be adopted quickly during the event.

