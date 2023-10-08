From Madison to DC, area veterans embark on 50th Badger Honor Flight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ninety veterans from South Central Wisconsin gave up years of their lives to serve this country, their sacrifices recognized this weekend during the 50th Badger Honor Flight.

From combat to cooking, 90 veterans from Wisconsin served our country.

“I was a cook in the Navy, I never set foot on a ship,” Bill Imhoff said. “Well, my father was a baker in the Navy in WWII, and I kind of followed the tradition.”

Imhoff served in the Navy in 1970 and retired from the Army in 1994. He says he’s been waiting to go on this flight for four years.

“The comradery, meeting the other veterans and there’s a veteran buddy of mine and we’ll be travelling together. Yeah, just meeting the others, listening to stories and telling a few.”

The group gathered at Dane County Regional Airport Saturday morning where family, friends, and area organizations sent the veterans off.

“It’s great, I never thought I’d get to come, but I’m very happy and happy to have my granddaughter helping me,” Bruce Miller, who served in the Army from 1966 to 1969 said. “I lucked out, I ended up in Germany, so very lucky. I feel sorry for the guys that were on the front lines.”

The veterans and their guardians were then flown to Washington D.C. for a free, day-long V-I-P excursion. The group passed through landmarks erected in their honor, including the Arlington National Cemetery, Marine Corps Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial among others.

“I was particularly interested in seeing the Vietnam Wall, which was I think the special part of the whole trip,” Richard Ralston, who served in the Army from 1961-67 said.

Ralston, along with many other veterans who served in the 1960′s say they were never shown gratitude until now.

“That was the high point of my day is hearing someone thank me for my service, it was the first time I’d experienced that. It was wonderful,” Veteran Rob Paar said. “Just know that everybody sitting out there is going to go through the same joy I went through and the further away they get from it down the line the more they’re going to appreciate it and thoughts are going to come back.”

Before the trip ended, the veterans returned home to a sea of loved ones, all eager to show their appreciation.

“There was 1964 when I got out of service, 1967 when I got out of ready reserve, and there’s now, there’s today,” Ralston said.

