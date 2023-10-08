Old world meets new at New Glarus Harvest Fest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The old world was brought to New Glarus for a day Sunday.

The Harvest Fest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, offers people the chance to experience tradition in many ways, from cheese-making to Civil War reenactments.

Events at the Harvest Fest range from cheese-making to blacksmithing and more. (Carol Hassemer)

Organizers say the event has grown to include more experiences year after year, from its origins as a cheese-making showcase. While the 1890s cheese factory in the Swiss Historical Village may still be the cornerstone of the festival, organizers say there are demonstrations in rope making, blacksmithing, weaving, reenactment, and Swiss flag throwing.

A variety of Swiss food was also offered at the event, including bratwurst, grilled cheese, bratzeli cookies, and other baked goods.

Admission is $5 for 14 and older, $3 for children 6-13, and free for kids younger than five.

More information can be found at https://www.swisshistoricalvillage.org/.

