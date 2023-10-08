Wisconsin Beef Council: Beef-inspired game day eats!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -What better way to spend fall weekends than cozied up with some tailgating recipe staples? The biggest games of the year deserve the best eats.

Whether you’re watching football, baseball, volleyball, soccer or any sport in between, Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council brings game-day recipes that are easy to prepare, and will surely get the home crowd cheering.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound 90% Lean Ground Beef

3/4 cup onion, diced

2 Tablespoon ketchup

8 ounces cream cheese

1-1/2 cups Cheddar cheese

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup dill pickle, chopped, divided

2 Tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup Roma tomatoes, diced

COOKING:

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add in onion and continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In a standing mixer combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, pepper, and 1/2 cup of diced pickles until well incorporated. Add cooled beef mixture and mix until well incorporated. Remove bowl from mixer and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to bake.

Spread the dip into a 8″ cast iron or oven-proof skillet. Bake in a 375°F oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbling. Remove from oven and top with remaining pickles, parsley, and diced tomatoes. Serve warm with potato chips or crackers.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef, 80% lean or leaner

1/2 cup chopped white onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 teaspoons ketchup

1-1/2 cups Grillo’s Pickles® Dill Chips drained, chopped

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

24 wonton wrappers (6.5-inch diameter)

1 cup Vegetable oil for frying

Garnish:

Spicy ranch dressing (optional)

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion, garlic and onion powder. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon into large bowl; drain if necessary. Stir in salt, pepper, mustard, ketchup, pickles and cheese.

Line shallow-rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill small bowl with water. Remove one wrapper from package; cover remaining wrappers with damp cloth to prevent from drying out. Place wrapper corner facing you. Spoon 2 tablespoons beef mixture evenly in a row across center of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides. Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Moisten bottom corner with a little water. Fold bottom corner up over filing and roll up tightly, sealing eggroll. Place eggroll on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining wrappers and beef mixture.

Heat vegetable oil (minimum of 3-inches deep) in medium saucepan to 375°F. Fry in batches 4 to 5 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165°F; turning once. Remove eggrolls; drain 5 minutes on paper towels. Repeat with remaining eggrolls. Cut in half; serve with spicy ranch dressing, as desired.

