Wisconsin hockey beats Augustana in Hastings’ first game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s hockey (1-0) beat Augustana (0-1) 4-0 in Mike Hasting first game as the Badgers’ head coach.

It was also Hastings’ 300th NCAA win. This was Augustana’s first game as a program.

Congrats to head coach Mike Hastings on his first win as a Badger, which also happens to be his 300th career NCAA victory! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/yIOLsMlge9 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) October 8, 2023

Sophomore forward Christian Fitzgerald scored Wisconsin’s first goal of the season in the first period. Senior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle added another goal in the second, and freshman forward Quinn Finley had a pair of goals in the third period.

Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan had 25 saves on the night for the Badgers.

Wisconsin and Augustana play on Sunday at 5:00 at the Kohl Center.

