Wisconsin hockey beats Augustana in Hastings’ first game

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s hockey (1-0) beat Augustana (0-1) 4-0 in Mike Hasting first game as the Badgers’ head coach.

It was also Hastings’ 300th NCAA win. This was Augustana’s first game as a program.

Sophomore forward Christian Fitzgerald scored Wisconsin’s first goal of the season in the first period. Senior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle added another goal in the second, and freshman forward Quinn Finley had a pair of goals in the third period.

Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan had 25 saves on the night for the Badgers.

Wisconsin and Augustana play on Sunday at 5:00 at the Kohl Center.

