Arrests made following multiple shootings in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police have arrested two people after a series of several shooting incidents in the city in early October.

Janesville Police Dept. officers responded to the first incident just before 3 p.m. on October 1 in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street. JPD says a 21-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Authorities identified two people of interest but no arrests were made at the time of the incident.

Later that same day, JPD officers reported responding to another shooting in the parking lot of Woodman’s in the 2800 block of North Lexington Drive. Police later learned the incident, which happened just after 11 p.m. that evening, was related to the earlier shooting. The investigation revealed to police that the second shooting was in retaliation to the Jackson Street incident — with one of the suspects of that shooting being the intended target. No one was injured in that incident, however.

Janesville Police say it wasn’t until three days later, when an off-duty officer reported seeing the suspect from the Jackson Street shooting and intended target of the Woodman’s shooting on N. Washington Street, that police made in arrest in connection to the two shootings. The off-duty JPD officer called other officers to respond to the scene around 11:30 a.m., officials say. A Janesville officer approached the man, who drew a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing the scene. The officer caught up to the suspect, eventually arresting the 36-year-old man for charges related to the Jackson Street shooting, in addition to charges for resisting arrest. JPD says the officer also recovered a firearm upon arresting him.

As police continued their investigation into the Woodman’s shooting, JPD detectives found probable cause to arrest the second suspect involved. On Friday, police located 19-year-old Lawrence White, of Janesville, who was arrested for Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Officers conducted a search at White’s residence, where they recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the Woodman’s shooting. Police add, they recovered several additional firearms during the search.

Janesville Police noted multiple times in the report that during each step of the investigation, there was no direct threat to the community and the violence was believed to be targeted between the subjects involved.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.