Beaver Dam teen killed in car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car full of people crashed Saturday night, killing one person. A teen from Beaver Dam.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff, the single vehicle was found crashed on County Highway A near Springbrook Road, in the Town of Berlin.

Officials say the vehicle left the road and crashed into the trees just before 9:30 p.m. killing the 17-year-old driver from Beaver Dam.

The three other people in the crash were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No names of any of those involved are being released right now until their families are notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.