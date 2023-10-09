City of Madison rolls out new map lookup tool as leaf, yard waste collection begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -And just like that, scheduled brush collection from the curb is over for the year in Madison. Now the city will be shifting gears to fall yard waste and leaves collection.

Beginning Sunday Oct. 8, all residents will receive three collection opportunities this fall, weather permitting.

The City of Madison Streets Division also announcing they are testing a new map-based lookup for learning your collection schedules.

By placing the yard waste out on the date given on the website, your material will be out on time and will only sit on the terrace for one week at most.

If you bag your leaves and yard waste, please use compostable paper leaf and lawn bags and keep them open so crews can see what is inside.

The Streets Division asks residents not to mix brush into leaf piles as they are different materials and get processed at different locations and in a different manner. They cannot be mixed together.

Drop-off Sites

The Streets Division drop-off sites will also accept yard waste. You can verify the location and the hours for the site you want to use here.

Feedback

The City is still testing this map-based system, so they would like to hear from residents. Is this better than the look up system for schedules? Are there other ways we can make it better? These are some of the notes, they would like to get feedback about. You may send an email so they can keep working on improvements.

