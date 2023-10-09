A Cool, But Sunny Start to the Week

Rain Likely Later this Week
Sunny but cool weather is on the way over the next several days.
Sunny but cool weather is on the way over the next several days.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunshine today
  • Below-average temperatures
  • Rain likely Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have quiet and cool weather in the forecast over the next several days. Low pressure is exiting slowly to the northeast of here and behind it high-pressure has taken over. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine in for today and tomorrow. Temperatures will struggle though, starting off in the 30s during the morning and only climbing into the low to mid 50s for highs during the afternoon.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures will be similar tomorrow with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Beyond that, the weather pattern becomes a little more active through the end of the week. Wednesday still looks pretty quiet with only a slight chance of a late day shower. Low pressure will then move in from the south west. This area of low pressure will bring showers and may be a few isolated thunderstorms to the region for Thursday and Friday.

Looking Ahead...

There will even be a lingering showers into the upcoming weekend. Of the two weekend days, Sunday is looking like the better of the two. There should be some sunshine returning on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 50s both days.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Rain Likely Later this Week
A Cool, But Sunny Start to the Week
Temperatures near or below freezing expected
Are You Ready For A Frost Morning?
Temperatures will be dropping to near that freezing mark
A Frosty Morning Ahead
Frost likely Sunday night as temperatures dip into the 30s.
Frost looks likely for many tonight