A Cool, But Sunny Start to the Week

Sunshine today

Below-average temperatures

Rain likely Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have quiet and cool weather in the forecast over the next several days. Low pressure is exiting slowly to the northeast of here and behind it high-pressure has taken over. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine in for today and tomorrow. Temperatures will struggle though, starting off in the 30s during the morning and only climbing into the low to mid 50s for highs during the afternoon.

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures will be similar tomorrow with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Beyond that, the weather pattern becomes a little more active through the end of the week. Wednesday still looks pretty quiet with only a slight chance of a late day shower. Low pressure will then move in from the south west. This area of low pressure will bring showers and may be a few isolated thunderstorms to the region for Thursday and Friday.

Looking Ahead...

There will even be a lingering showers into the upcoming weekend. Of the two weekend days, Sunday is looking like the better of the two. There should be some sunshine returning on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 50s both days.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.