Fickell calls Mordecai a perfect balance of emotions

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws as pass against Rutgers during the first half...
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws as pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin beat Rutgers 24-13 at Camp Randall for Homecoming, moving to 5-0 all-time against the Scarlet Knights.

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai was 17/ 31 and threw a fourth quarter touchdown pass to freshman tight end Tucker Ashcraft. Mordecai’s 145 yards and was the lowest of the season. But, for the senior, it is not only about the numbers. Mordecai brings tremendous experience and his personality are key for Luke Fickell, who describes his quarterback as the perfect balance of emotions.

“It’s not only poise, it’s passion, it’s fire,” Fickell said postgame on Saturday. “There’s no doubt. You try to limit him from running the ball and putting himself in those situations, but when he does, you see where the passion, you see the fire. I told these guys you’ll find out more each week about our team and each other, about passion for the team and to play the game. And that’s usually from your effort and attitude. That’s Tanner, he’s a fiery guy, he’s got great emotions, but he handles it in the best way possible.”

The Badgers turn their attention to Iowa. The Battle for the Heartland Trophy comes to Madison, kickoff is set for 3 on Saturday

