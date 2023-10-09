Gov. Evers joins Ho-Chunk Nation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration

In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Sauk County for an event with the Ho-Chunk Nation.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day, Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Sauk County for an event with the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Evers met with leaders of Ho-Chunk Nation at the Leopold Center in Baraboo. Executive Director of Aldo Leopold Foundation Buddy Huffaker talked about loving and respecting the land.

“Many cultures from many parts of the world have always recognized the inextricable connection of all life on earth,” Huffaker said. “Today is not only a reminder that Indigenous People’s Day recognizes from time and memorial the care and stewardship from our lands and waters. It’s also a day to heal past injustices.”

Indigenous Peoples Day was first recognized in Wisconsin in 2019 when Gov. Evers signed an executive order, declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Earlier Monday, Evers also stopped at Norbert Hill Center in Oneida for the Oneida Nation Indigenous Peoples Day.

Wisconsin is home to 12 Native Nations.

