Lake Mills police look to identify suspect in vehicle break-ins

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into at least three vehicles, the agency explained Monday.

The department issued a statewide alert, saying it received reports that the suspect broke into the vehicles around 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Lake Mills Police Dept. indicated it was still collecting reports.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has similar break-ins to report was urged to contact officer Brandon Hanley, at bhanley@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.

The Lake Mills Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into at least three vehicles, the agency explained Monday.(Lake Mills Police Department)

