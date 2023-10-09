Lindmark’s three points help Badgers sweep Augustana

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s hockey beat Augustana 3-0 for a series sweep.

Grad student forward Owen Lindmark had three points off two goals and an assist. Senior forward Carson Bantle opened up the scoring in the first period with a three-on-two goal.

The Badgers improve to 2-0 in their 75th season of play

Wisconsin will play at Bemidji State on Friday at 7 P.M., followed up with a game on Saturday at North Dakota at 6 P.M.

