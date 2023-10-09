Madison family separated amid war in Israel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family split between Madison and Israel is connected in spirit, even when conflict keeps them apart.

Adi Bosi is a mother of two, soon to be three. Her young family fled from their home near the border of Gaza, closer to Jerusalem.

“We had missiles nonstop, terrorists walking through the streets, shooting civilians,” she said, after attacks on the state began Saturday morning.

Scene of Israel since attacks began Saturday, taken by Adi Bosi (Courtesy of Adi Bosi)

Among claims from Hamas that it’s holding more than 100 hostages, Bosi got word that her mother’s cousin was kidnapped from her home. “An 84-year-old woman who could hardly walk is a hostage in Gaza,” she said.

Meanwhile another of Bosi’s relatives, Julie Schreiber lives time zones away in Madison but is glued to the conflict abroad. “We feel a sense of pain because of what they’re going through. Their pain is our pain,” she said.

Schreiber’s son, at 22 years old, is also in Israel. The youngest of the family is training to serve in the Israeli forces.

“There are moments when I feel really proud-- I’m always proud,” the mother of three said. “But then there are moments when I get very panicky, and I feel a lot of anxiety having him so far away.”

Julie Schreiber and son Harrison (Courtesy of Julie Schreiber)

In the first voice memo to his mother, Harrison Schreiber said, “I just wanted to tell you that I’m OK, that everything’s alright.”

“I love you, and everything’s alright. I’m not in any danger,” he said.

Julie said, “It makes me realize that he is strong, and he can handle himself, and that he feels so strongly about being there.”

Julie Schreiber is the mother of an NBC15 staffer.

