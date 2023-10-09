Madison Jewish leaders pray for peace, comfort at vigil Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Jewish leaders in Madison led prayers for peace at a vigil, Sunday night.

Temple Beth El in Madison held a prayer vigil in response to the war in Israel--hoping to create a safe space for the community at home.

Many families sat together, giving each other hugs or taking a moment of silence for themselves. The service included prayers of comfort, songs and breathing exercises.

“Israel is a unique country, especially to those of us who are Jewish or connected to the Jewish community. Israel is a Jewish homeland,” Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Temple Beth El said.

After this weekend -- the very place where people call home is in the middle of war.

Many community leaders addressing the Madison congregation.

“A show of support for the people of Israel, but also to show support for each other,” Alan Klugman, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Madison said.

With at least 1000 people dead from both sides of the conflict, Rabbi Jonathan Biatch says he has not been this scared for loved ones since a deadly war in the 70′s.

“We pray about the safety and security of Israel all the time, every moment that we have a worship service--always include Israel in our in our thoughts and prayers,” Rabbi Biatch said.

Throughout the day Madison police officers patrolled the area of the synagogue--while members of the Jewish community looks deep on their emotions.

“We’re trying to keep track of how safe they are. It’s very worrisome,” Klugman said.

Rabbi Biatch checks on the latest news on the war and also with his loved ones in Israel.

“I’m waiting for e-mail responses from friends of mine who live there,” Rabbi Biatch said. “I let them know we’re thinking about them and if you ever been able to respond, the delay in understanding what’s going on is hard.”

In Madison, Jewish leaders comfort the weary.

“Our goal for the prayer vigil is to offer prayers for peace and prayers of solidarity,” Rabbi Biatch said. “Those are our relatives, those are our people over there. We need to let them know, and we need to know that we feel in sync with them on an emotional level.”

The unrest in and and around Israel also drew supporters of the Palestinian cause. Multiple generations gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Sunday evening, shouting, “Free Palestine” and opposing to the U.S. support for Israel.

“I love my country. My grandfather was kicked out of this country... 75 years ago. We have rights to have this land,” said Duha Alhimidi, one Palestinian protester.

Some other people at the rally said they oppose the state of Israel, but also claimed that religion is not what they are challenging.

Rather, they maintain that Muslims, Christians and Jews who live in the region can live in peace together.

