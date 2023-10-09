Packers fans well-represented in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WBAY) - Even though it’s quiet at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers fans are representing in Las Vegas! The Packers take on the Raiders Monday night at Allegiant Stadium in another primetime game.

Packers fans were already partying on the Vegas strip this weekend, confident the green and gold can bring home a win.

The team held a Packers Everywhere pep rally to hype up fans for the road game at the Vegas Bar Pkwy Tavern. From green and gold feathers and beads and jerseys to a Packers-themed Elvis suit, these fans are bringing the energy of Green Bay to Vegas.

“Packers fans who get together, it’s like family. This is like a big family. It doesn’t matter where you’re at,” said Jim Bernacchi. “Go pack go! Let’s go! Go Pack go!”

Playing against the Raiders means the Packers are facing off against old friend wide-receiver Davante Adams, who left Green Bay in 2022.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander says he took advantage of learning from Adams while he wore the green and gold.

“He just gave me more confidence. He would come to work and train like the best, prepare like the best,” recalled Alexander. “It just motivated me to do the same. It was to up my game and be just as good as him on that side of the ball.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.