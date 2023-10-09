Packers fans well-represented in Las Vegas

Packers fans were already partying on the Vegas strip this weekend, confident the green and gold can bring home a win.
Even though it’s quiet at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers fans are representing in Las...
Even though it’s quiet at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers fans are representing in Las Vegas!
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WBAY) - Even though it’s quiet at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers fans are representing in Las Vegas! The Packers take on the Raiders Monday night at Allegiant Stadium in another primetime game.

Packers fans were already partying on the Vegas strip this weekend, confident the green and gold can bring home a win.

The team held a Packers Everywhere pep rally to hype up fans for the road game at the Vegas Bar Pkwy Tavern. From green and gold feathers and beads and jerseys to a Packers-themed Elvis suit, these fans are bringing the energy of Green Bay to Vegas.

“Packers fans who get together, it’s like family. This is like a big family. It doesn’t matter where you’re at,” said Jim Bernacchi. “Go pack go! Let’s go! Go Pack go!”

Playing against the Raiders means the Packers are facing off against old friend wide-receiver Davante Adams, who left Green Bay in 2022.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander says he took advantage of learning from Adams while he wore the green and gold.

“He just gave me more confidence. He would come to work and train like the best, prepare like the best,” recalled Alexander. “It just motivated me to do the same. It was to up my game and be just as good as him on that side of the ball.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Wisconsin men's hockey beats Augustana in Hastings' first game as head coach.
Lindmark’s three points help Badgers sweep Augustana
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws as pass against Rutgers during the first half...
Fickell calls Mordecai a perfect balance of emotions
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals for a first down during the first...
Davante Adams not letting sentiment get in the way when Raiders host the Packers
Miami players react in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game...
AP Top 25: Badgers remain unranked, Miami slides after epic gaffe and hoops schools make history