Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster and release linebacker Justin Hollins

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed running back Patrick Taylor to their active roster and released outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

Green Bay made these moves in advance of its Monday night game at Las Vegas.

Taylor already had been promoted from Green Bay’s practice squad for gameday in three of the Packers’ previous four games. He’s now part of their regular 53-man roster.

The 25-year-old Taylor has nine carries for 29 yards and three catches for 23 yards this season.

Hollins, 27, had nine tackles through Green Bay’s first four games. He played 25 snaps on defense in the season opener at Chicago, 26 at Atlanta, 20 against New Orleans and 13 in the Packers’ most recent game against the Detroit Lions.

He had 2½ sacks in six games for the Packers last season after they claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. He played for the Rams from 2020-22 after spending the 2019 season with the Denver Broncos.

In another move, the Packers promoted cornerback Corey Ballentine from their practice squad for Monday’s game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Wisconsin men's hockey beats Augustana in Hastings' first game as head coach.
Lindmark’s three points help Badgers sweep Augustana
Even though it’s quiet at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers fans are representing in Las...
Packers fans well-represented in Las Vegas
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws as pass against Rutgers during the first half...
Fickell calls Mordecai a perfect balance of emotions
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals for a first down during the first...
Davante Adams not letting sentiment get in the way when Raiders host the Packers