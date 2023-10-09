Police searching for two people, wanted in Stoughton for pickpocketing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department is asking for help in searching for two suspects in a pickpocketing incident at a local grocery store.

Stoughton police said that in-store video shows the male suspect grabbing the victim’s wallet as she left the store. The two individuals pictured are working together. Police are also warning that they have seen an uptick in these types of crimes recently.

In a similar Facebook post, Baraboo police are searching for two individuals following an incident at their local Walmart.

If you know anything about the incident or the identity of the two individuals, contact Stoughton Police at 608-873-3374 or Baraboo Police at 608-356-4895. NBC15 reached out to see if the two incidents are connected and we will update this article when we receive more information.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.