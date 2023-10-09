Police searching for two people, wanted in Stoughton for pickpocketing

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department is asking for help in searching for two suspects in a pickpocketing incident at a local grocery store.

Stoughton police said that in-store video shows the male suspect grabbing the victim’s wallet as she left the store. The two individuals pictured are working together. Police are also warning that they have seen an uptick in these types of crimes recently.

In a similar Facebook post, Baraboo police are searching for two individuals following an incident at their local Walmart.

If you know anything about the incident or the identity of the two individuals, contact Stoughton Police at 608-873-3374 or Baraboo Police at 608-356-4895. NBC15 reached out to see if the two incidents are connected and we will update this article when we receive more information.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Beaver Dam teen killed in car crash
We'll end the work week wet, cool and windy
Unsettled Weather For End Of Week
A car full of people crashed Saturday night, killing a teen from Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam teen killed in car crash
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
Trick-or-treat hours across South Central Wisconsin
Temple Beth El in Madison held a prayer vigil in response to the war in Israel--hoping to...
Madison Jewish leaders pray for peace, comfort at vigil Sunday night