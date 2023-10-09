Portage PD: Bookkeeper accused of making thousands in fraudulent transactions from company

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman accused of making thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized business payments and withdrawals was arrested, the Portage Police Department reports Monday.

Police received notice of the fraudulent payments from a manufacturing company, Loggerhead Deco, on Thursday. After investigation, PPD stated there were withdrawals to several outside businesses accounts and customers using the business account information.

The victims reported several thousands of dollars in alleged unauthorized business account payments and some of the victims are in surrounding states outside of Wisconsin. Police also found the suspect had association with another business in Wisconsin that may have helped facilitate the fraudulent payments.

The 34-year-old is facing charges of theft from a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery, and wire fraud against a financial institution. If you have any information, please contact Lt. Ben Neumann with the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174.

