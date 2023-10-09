Trick-or-treat hours across South Central Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If your little ghost or goblin is ready to trick-or-treat this Halloween, check the times listed below. Some cities do not have official trick-or-treat times, but rather recommended hours for residents.
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
- Beloit
- Trunk-or-Treat event: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at Riverside Park
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Baraboo
- Trick-or-Trot Fun Run: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Baraboo Children’s Museum
- Cambridge
- Halloween Costume Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at Westside Park
- Fort Atkinson
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29
- Trunk-or-Treat hours: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Jones Park
- Fitchburg
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Janesville
- Trick-or-Treat Downtown: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 Downtown Janesville
- Trick-or-Treat Hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Jefferson
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29
- Lake Mills
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Madison
- Downtown Madison Family Halloween: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 (State Street & Capitol Square)
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Middleton
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Oregon
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Sun Prairie
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Watertown
- Pumpkin Palooza: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 in Downtown Watertown
- Main Street Trick-or-Treat: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 on Main Street
- Trick-or-Treat hours: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28 (city-wide)
- Trunk-or-Treat: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Ad Tech Coatings Solution (110 S. Votech Drive)
- Whitewater
- Ghoul’s Night Out: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in Downtown Whitewater (150 W Main Street)
Don’t see your city on the list? Reach out to us at news@nbc15.com.
