Trick-or-treat hours across South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If your little ghost or goblin is ready to trick-or-treat this Halloween, check the times listed below. Some cities do not have official trick-or-treat times, but rather recommended hours for residents.

Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.

Don’t see your city on the list? Reach out to us at news@nbc15.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.