Bond set for suspect accused of shooting at detective in Janesville

shooting
shooting(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of shooting at a detective in Janesville during his arrest had his bond set on Monday, according to court records.

Tyrone Gibson Jr., 25, appeared in Rock County Court on Monday, where his bond was set at $1 million.

The Janesville man is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

A separate court case shows Gibson’s bond set at $500,000 for the same three felony charges as in the other case.

At the time of his arrest, authorities said he was wanted for a previous shooting. His alleged involvement in the previous shooting and from shooting at the detective carried two separate attempted homicide charges, which is the reason for the separate cases.

He is scheduled for his initial appearance on Oct. 24.

Officers saw the 25-year-old suspect around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 near Oakhill Avenue and Barham Avenue and one of the officers asked Gibson to show his hands. Police alleged he pulled out a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a detective who had just showed up, and fired one time. The detective was not hit, and the suspect ran away through yards and homes.

Gibson also allegedly threatened a resident who was outside at the time while he was attempting to escape.

Authorities surrounded him in the 1700 block of Peterson Avenue and took him into custody.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

A woman accused of making thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized business payments and...
Portage PD: Bookkeeper accused of making thousands in fraudulent transactions from company
A woman accused of making thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized business payments and...
Portage PD: Bookkeeper accused of making thousands in fraudulent transactions from company
Kolt
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9′s death pleads not guilty
A detective charged in a Monroe County K-9′s death pleads not guilty.
Detective charged in Monroe County K-9′s death pleads not guilty