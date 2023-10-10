City of Madison encouraging residents to mow their leaves

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison kicked off the fall season on Tuesday with a demonstration reminding residents what they need to know about leaf collection and mulching.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway suggested that if residents don’t want to spend as much time raking, they should mow their leaves.

“Mulching your leaves by mowing them into your lawn is a great way to keep leaves out of our streets,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Then you can use the energy you would use to rake your lawn on the streets and gutters, and rake them back onto the terrace so they don’t go into our lakes.”

If leaves run into the gutters, they get into the lakes and contribute to the phosphorus problem in the water. Mulching the lawn helps keep the nutrients out of the lakes and in the grass.

“The more that you can keep leaves on your property the less energy we are going to spend shipping them out to the composting site,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We can all help keep our climate, our lakes, and our community healthier by keeping leaves out of the streets either by mulching or keeping them on the terrace.”

