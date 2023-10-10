Crawford named DPOW; Badger volleyball remains no. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senior middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named the Big Ten Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.

Crawford had seven blocks in the Badgers’ win at Iowa, then another five in the win at Illinois. She also had five digs and scored 19.5 points in those two matches. This is her third Big Ten weekly honor since transferring from Kansas in January 2022.

This is the second-straight week a Badgers brought home the honor. Last week, sophomore middle Carter Booth nabbed the award.

The 15-0 Badgers remain ranked no. 1 in the NCAA. They are joined by four other Big Ten teams.

The Badgers play Rutgers on Friday and Maryland on Sunday.

Rank Team (First place votes) Record 1. Wisconsin (60) 15-0 2. Nebraska (4) 15-0 3. Stanford 13-2 4. Washington State 15-2 5. Oregon 15-2 6. Louisville 14-2 7. Texas 11-3 8. Pittsburgh 15-2 9. BYU 14-3 10. Tennessee 15-1 11. Georgia Tech 14-2 12. Arkansas 15-2 13. Penn State 12-3 14. Florida 12-3 15. Purdue 10-5 16. Kansas 12-4 17. Creighton 13-4 18. Dayton 18-2 19. Arizona State 17-1 20. Baylor 8-7 21. Houston 9-5 22. Auburn 14-3 23. Kentucky 7-7 24. Minnesota 6-8 25. Iowa State 13-3

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.