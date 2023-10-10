Crawford named DPOW; Badger volleyball remains no. 1

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senior middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named the Big Ten Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.

Crawford had seven blocks in the Badgers’ win at Iowa, then another five in the win at Illinois. She also had five digs and scored 19.5 points in those two matches. This is her third Big Ten weekly honor since transferring from Kansas in January 2022.

This is the second-straight week a Badgers brought home the honor. Last week, sophomore middle Carter Booth nabbed the award.

Sheffield unimpressed with no. Badgers' performance at OSU; Booth named DPOW

The 15-0 Badgers remain ranked no. 1 in the NCAA. They are joined by four other Big Ten teams.

The Badgers play Rutgers on Friday and Maryland on Sunday.

RankTeam (First place votes)Record
1.Wisconsin (60)15-0
2.Nebraska (4)15-0
3.Stanford13-2
4.Washington State15-2
5.Oregon15-2
6.Louisville14-2
7.Texas11-3
8.Pittsburgh15-2
9.BYU14-3
10.Tennessee15-1
11.Georgia Tech14-2
12.Arkansas15-2
13.Penn State12-3
14.Florida12-3
15.Purdue10-5
16.Kansas12-4
17.Creighton13-4
18.Dayton18-2
19.Arizona State17-1
20.Baylor8-7
21.Houston9-5
22.Auburn14-3
23.Kentucky7-7
24.Minnesota6-8
25.Iowa State13-3

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell talks with officials during the second half of an NCAA...
Rivalries ‘important’ to Fickell
Wisconsin men's hockey beats Augustana in Hastings' first game as head coach.
Lindmark’s three points help Badgers sweep Augustana
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws as pass against Rutgers during the first half...
Fickell calls Mordecai a perfect balance of emotions
Miami players react in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game...
AP Top 25: Badgers remain unranked, Miami slides after epic gaffe and hoops schools make history