Crawford named DPOW; Badger volleyball remains no. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senior middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named the Big Ten Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
Crawford had seven blocks in the Badgers’ win at Iowa, then another five in the win at Illinois. She also had five digs and scored 19.5 points in those two matches. This is her third Big Ten weekly honor since transferring from Kansas in January 2022.
This is the second-straight week a Badgers brought home the honor. Last week, sophomore middle Carter Booth nabbed the award.
The 15-0 Badgers remain ranked no. 1 in the NCAA. They are joined by four other Big Ten teams.
The Badgers play Rutgers on Friday and Maryland on Sunday.
|Rank
|Team (First place votes)
|Record
|1.
|Wisconsin (60)
|15-0
|2.
|Nebraska (4)
|15-0
|3.
|Stanford
|13-2
|4.
|Washington State
|15-2
|5.
|Oregon
|15-2
|6.
|Louisville
|14-2
|7.
|Texas
|11-3
|8.
|Pittsburgh
|15-2
|9.
|BYU
|14-3
|10.
|Tennessee
|15-1
|11.
|Georgia Tech
|14-2
|12.
|Arkansas
|15-2
|13.
|Penn State
|12-3
|14.
|Florida
|12-3
|15.
|Purdue
|10-5
|16.
|Kansas
|12-4
|17.
|Creighton
|13-4
|18.
|Dayton
|18-2
|19.
|Arizona State
|17-1
|20.
|Baylor
|8-7
|21.
|Houston
|9-5
|22.
|Auburn
|14-3
|23.
|Kentucky
|7-7
|24.
|Minnesota
|6-8
|25.
|Iowa State
|13-3
