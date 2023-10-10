Explainer: American involvement in Israel, after decades as allies

By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden doubled down on backing Israel Tuesday, saying there is no justification for terrorism.

In the afternoon address to the nation, Biden said military assistance like ammunition will be increased to make sure Israel doesn’t run out of critical assets. “Let there be no doubt the United States has Israel’s back,” he said. “We will make sure the Jewish and Democratic state of Israel can defend itself today tomorrow as we always have.”

This level of support by the U.S. is a change from recent years, Jon Pevehouse, UW-Madison political science professor, explained. The Biden administration had been increasingly critical of the right-wing Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It is not an unconditional love, but it certainly is a tight friendship,” Pevehouse said. The U.S. has been a longtime ally of Israel, since the Middle Eastern country’s creation in 1948. The bond is also showcased through billions of dollars and sales of weapons to the state over the years. Since the early 2000s, Pevehouse says the U.S. had increased pressure on its ally, partly related to humanitarian issues in the two Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

“If people pay attention to the narrative, to the Palestinian narrative, they will understand that they are still living the legacies of [the] 1948 war,” Samer Alatout, a professor at UW-Madison and expert on the Israel-Palestine conflict, said. “They cannot travel. They cannot do business. They cannot govern themselves.”

With a war between Israel and Hamas, Alatout raises questions about American aid. “I think it might be for fear of the expansion of the war to become [a] regional war. That could be a reason,” he said. “But at the same time the American response was really a green light for a right-wing government like the one that we have in Israel to do everything and anything they want.”

The U.S. Department of Defense announced that an aircraft was placed in the Mediterranean Sea after the weekend’s attacks. It’s to promote stability in the whole region, deterring any other country or group from escalating the way.

