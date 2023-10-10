Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is in the hospital “fighting for her life” against a “rare form of pneumonia,” according to her daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, reported 55-year-old Retton has been in the ICU for about a week and is not able to breathe on her own.

She posted a photo of her mother to her Instagram story Tuesday and asked followers to donate to the family and continue to pray for Retton.

Retton won five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and made history by becoming the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around competition, according to Sports Illustrated.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

The University of Wisconsin System reveals its new name, the Universities of Wisconsin, and...
University of Wisconsin System will change its name to The Universities of Wisconsin by 2024
But too much may cause a flooding concern
Much Needed Rain On The Way
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path
The USPS released its list of deadlines for getting those gifts in the mail and still having...
USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines