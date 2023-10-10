Gas leak forces evacuation of Madison business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Fire Department responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning that forced the evacuation of a local software company.

The Convergent Science building in the 6400 block of Enterprise Lane was evacuated around 9 a.m. The building sits a few blocks south of Mineral Point Road, about halfway between S. Gammon Road and S. Whitney Way.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

NBC15 News has a crew dispatched to the scene and will provide an update as more information becomes available.

