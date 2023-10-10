MMSD hopes for increased funding for alternative education program

A new 2024 budget amendment would provide increased funding for an alternative education program for teens and young adults in high school.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new 2024 budget amendment would provide increased funding for an alternative education program for teens and young adults in high school.

The current school year’s contract with Operation Fresh Start presented to the organization in August would cut the district’s support financially by 52%. According to Operation Fresh Start, students being referred to their program are now at a record high.

“People that take this program will love it because they get a lot of hands-on work and stuff like that, and it will be pretty useful for people that learn different,” Jesus Sanchez, an OFS student said.

Operation Fresh Start’s Legacy program serves students in the Madison Metropolitan School District ages 16-24. The program’s services include mentoring, education, and employment training to help young adults finish high school and begin a life-sustaining career.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

A new 2024 budget amendment would provide increased funding for an alternative education...
MMSD hopes for increased funding for alternative education program
Phone, keys, wallet. Your cell phone is often at the top of the list of things you don’t leave...
What age should kids get their first cell phones? Experts, parents, and kids dial in
shooting
Bond set for suspect accused of shooting at detective in Janesville
A woman accused of making thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized business payments and...
Portage PD: Bookkeeper accused of making thousands in fraudulent transactions from company