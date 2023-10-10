MMSD hopes for increased funding for alternative education program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new 2024 budget amendment would provide increased funding for an alternative education program for teens and young adults in high school.

The current school year’s contract with Operation Fresh Start presented to the organization in August would cut the district’s support financially by 52%. According to Operation Fresh Start, students being referred to their program are now at a record high.

“People that take this program will love it because they get a lot of hands-on work and stuff like that, and it will be pretty useful for people that learn different,” Jesus Sanchez, an OFS student said.

Operation Fresh Start’s Legacy program serves students in the Madison Metropolitan School District ages 16-24. The program’s services include mentoring, education, and employment training to help young adults finish high school and begin a life-sustaining career.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.