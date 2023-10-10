Much Needed Rain On The Way

Frost chances for Wednesday AM

Days of wind ahead

Pick of the week - Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a rather pleasant fall day. We began the day at 41F here in Madison, which is higher than originally forecasted. Clouds that we had overnight didn’t move out, and because of that our overnight lows didn’t dip down into the 30s as we had expected. These warmer low temps also meant that we didn’t see frost around Madison, but toward the southwest counties, temperatures did get down into the low 30s with clearer skies, and frost did develop on the ground.

Another Frost Advisory has been issued but for a much smaller area than the previous two days. Tomorrow’s expected frost is for just Dane and a few surrounding counties from Wednesday at 1 a.m. till 8 a.m. After that, the sun will be back and we’ll have a nice warming trend through the day, with highs expected to reach 60.

What’s Coming Up...

Starting on Wednesday night we welcome our next weather system that should definitely put a considerable dent in our drought. There will be plenty of moisture moving in and we are looking at intervals of rain and showers all the way into the weekend. Rainfall totals from Thursday till Saturday are still a bit in question, but right now we are expecting anywhere from 1-3″ of widespread rain. We won’t notice the impact on Thursday’s Drought Monitor Report, but we’ll definitely see a change next Thursday.

Looking Ahead...

While this rain will be great for our drought, it won’t be the best weather if you have outdoor plans through the end of the week and possibly Saturday. Along with the rain we’re looking at temperatures only reaching the low 50s and winds that will stay rather gusty throughout the whole time period.

If you’re heading out to any of the games on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, you’ll want to plan and dress accordingly for wet and chilly weather.

