Rain Will Be Likely Later This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More cool weather is coming up for today. That area of low pressure to the north east of here over eastern Canada remains nearly stationary. It will continue to spin some clouds and showers through the Great Lakes region today. Most of that will stay to the north and east of here. We will have a mix of clouds and sun across the southern part of the state. Temperatures will continue to struggle though with west to north westerly winds blowing at around 10 mph. Highs are expected to reach the mid 50s across most of southern Wisconsin.

What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow the low will begin to weaken a bit and edge a little farther off to the east. That will leave us with more sunshine during the day tomorrow. A warm front will be approaching from the south as well, and it should boost the temperatures back into The lower 60s for Wednesday afternoon. After that another area of low pressure will move in. This low will bring the likelihood of rain to the region for Wednesday night, Thursday, Friday and into Saturday as well. Rain totals could exceed 2 inches in some spots. As we move through the remainder of the weekend showers are expected to continue into the first part of Sunday before coming to an end. Cool temperatures will continue into next week.

Looking Ahead...

