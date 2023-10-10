Rivalries ‘important’ to Fickell

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After beating Rutgers 24-13 at Camp Randall on Saturday, the Badgers turn their attention to a rival: it’s Iowa week!

The Battle for the Heartland Trophy comes to Madison. The Badgers have won eight of the last 11 against the Hawkeyes, but fell short last season, losing 24-10 on the road.

Iowa and Minnesota are Wisconsin’s two protected rivalries in the new format of the Big Ten, meaning the Hawkeyes and Gophers will always be on the Badgers’ schedule.

This Big Ten West rivalry is a battle of classic, hardnosed, tough, Big Ten football going back 126 games, though the Heartland Trophy itself was created in 2004.

In his weekly availability Monday, Fickell called himself a “traditionalist” regarding rivalries.

“Rivalries are really, really important to me, and they always have been, just the way I grew up in Big Ten country,” Fickell said. “Not that I’ve known a ton about the rivalry. That’s why I thought it was a big deal for us as a program and as a staff to make sure that this summer and even in fall camp that we studied the rivalry and had nights about the rivalry. Both this one and the Minnesota one as well. But, it was really, really important because I truly believe to respect the rivalry, you gotta do a lot of work. And you gotta understand when you’re walking into something, the history behind it, and the meaning behind it, and what’s going to be a little different in those games.”

The Hawkeyes and Badgers kickoff on Saturday at 3 P.M. from amp Randall.

