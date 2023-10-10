Spooktober begins from Sun Prairie residents home

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -For a third year running, a family in Sun Prairie is putting the ‘Spook’ in Spook-tober with one-of-a-kind Halloween decorations.

The Vokoun family living along Silverado Drive has on display this year a cast fit for any thrill-seeking Halloween goer.

Homeowner Aaron Vokoun said nearly all decorations are handmade and have been in the works since January.

In 2022, the family’s yard boasted displays of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab, the year prior it was pirate-themed and this October, the yard brings a healthy mix of the two, including a cemetery addition.

The Vokouns join The Morning Show Tuesday under the veil of darkness to highlight the horror-filled yard.

