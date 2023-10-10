Spooktober begins from Sun Prairie residents home

For a third year running, a family in Sun Prairie is putting the ‘Spook’ in Spook-tober with...
For a third year running, a family in Sun Prairie is putting the ‘Spook’ in Spook-tober with one-of-a-kind Halloween decorations.(NBC15 News)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -For a third year running, a family in Sun Prairie is putting the ‘Spook’ in Spook-tober with one-of-a-kind Halloween decorations.

The Vokoun family living along Silverado Drive has on display this year a cast fit for any thrill-seeking Halloween goer.

Homeowner Aaron Vokoun said nearly all decorations are handmade and have been in the works since January.

In 2022, the family’s yard boasted displays of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab, the year prior it was pirate-themed and this October, the yard brings a healthy mix of the two, including a cemetery addition.

The Vokouns join The Morning Show Tuesday under the veil of darkness to highlight the horror-filled yard.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

documented dreamer
Sun Prairie Documented Dreamer advocates for America’s Children Act
A Sun Prairie High School junior shares her story as a documented dreamer.
Sun Prairie Documented Dreamer advocates for America’s Children Act
What kids see their parents do, they want to replicate, which might lead to the question “When...
What age should kids get their first cell phones? Experts, parents, and kids dial in
A new 2024 budget amendment would provide increased funding for an alternative education...
MMSD hopes for increased funding for alternative education program