Sun Prairie Documented Dreamer advocates for America’s Children Act

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie High School junior shares her story as a documented dreamer. Her goal is to raise awareness about America’s Children Act, which would protect children of long-term visa holders.

Sixteen-year-old Pragnya Vella says her future in America depends on the passing of this new bill. She is a documented dreamer--meaning she is a dependent on her parents work visa. Vella legally immigrated to the U.S. when she was two.

“It almost feels really scary because 21 is coming up pretty soon and five years may seem like a lot of time to other people, but I’ve lived in the country for 14 years and I haven’t gotten my green card,” Vella said.

At the age of 21, thousands of young adults are deported for not having a green card--many waiting in a long line for citizenship.

Pragnya is fearful of leaving a place that she calls home.

“Even though I grew up the same as my friends, even though I’m friends with a bunch of American citizens and we kind of shared the same experiences,” Vella said. “I’m being denied the same opportunities as them just because I was born somewhere else.”

Last school year--Pragnya worked hard to get accepted into a research program at the University of Chicago. When she received notice of her acceptance--she had some barriers in the way because of her status.

“I found out that I actually couldn’t do it anymore because it’s a paid position,” Vella said.

Documented dreamers and DACA recipients turn for help by advocating for the America’s Children Act.

“The idea behind it is to provide legal options for people to remain here whose parents have come over to the United States--normally, unemployment-based visas,” University of Wisconsin Law School’s Director of Immigrant Justice Clinic Erin Barbato said.

Once a documented dreamer turns 21, they will have to go through an even longer process to get back into the U.S.

“There’s so much talk about, well, people just need to get in line,” Barbato said. “Well, the lines are years long and not everybody is eligible to get into a line.”

Pragnya says she is American in every single way except on paper.

“I would say I’m a Wisconsinite as much as people have been born here because I’ve lived here for so long,” Vella said. “I love cheese. I love everything else that people who’ve been born here love. But the only thing that’s different is that I wasn’t born here.”

No steps have been taken in the House or Senate. The America’s Children Act was introduced in May.

