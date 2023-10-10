U.S. Post Office releases holiday shipping deadlines for Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Procrastinators, mark your calendars. The U.S. Postal Service released its list of deadlines for getting those gifts in the mail and still having them arrive in time to get them under the Christmas tree.

To take advantage of regular shipping or when sending holiday greeting cards, people will have to get them in the mail a little more than a week before Santa comes to town. Most of the dates apply whether a person is sending their cards and gifts to Alaska, Hawaii, or any of the lower 48 states.

For those who need to get a package to an Army, Fleet, or Diplomatic Post Office, they will need to ship them a bit sooner.

The USPS also noted that there will not be peak or demand-based surcharges this year. So, shipping this holiday season should cost about the same as it would any other time of the year.

Deadlines:

Lower 48 & Alaska Hawaii Army/Fleet/Diplomatic PO USPS Ground Advantage Dec. 16 Dec. 16 Nov. 6 First-Class Mail, incl. greeting cards Dec. 16 Dec. 16 Dec. 9 Priority Mail Dec. 18 Dec. 16 Dec. 9 Priority Mail Express Dec. 20 Dec. 20 Dec. 15

For those sending gifts overseas, the post office also provides details on its International Mail and Shipping Services page.

