Waunakee’s Stricker tied for first at Girls State Golf Tournament

UNIVERSITY RIDGE GOLF COURSE, VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker is tied with Brookfield East’s Payton Haugen at -1 after the first round of the WIAA Girl’s Golf Championship.

Stricker and Haugen both shot 71.

The Wisconsin recruit and defending State Champion birdied on four holes through the first round. Her teammate, Jordan Shipshock, is tied for fifteenth. The UW-Green Bay recruit shot +8 in the first round. Another Warrior, Georgia Volley is tied for twenty-fourth at +13.

Beaver Dam’s McKenna Nelson is competing as an individual and is fourth at +1. vMiddleton’s Vivian Cressman, a Navy recruit, is tied for fifth at +2.

DeForest’s Abby Henriksen, also an individual, is tied for twenty-second at +12. Oregon’s Drew Hoffer is also competing as an individual and is tied for twenty-seventh at +15.

Middleton’s Maddy Wilcox and Emily Utter are tied with three other golfer for twenty-fifth at +16.

Waunakee is tied for second with DSHA in the team competition at +37. Middleton is fifth at +51.

