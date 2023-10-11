Baked chicken joint moving into long vacant State Street property

(Baked Wings)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A restaurant specializing in baked chicken is moving into a State Street property that has been vacant for nearly nine years.

Fast-casual restaurant ‘Cosi’ once resided at 250 State Street before closing its doors in 2015. ‘Baked Wings’ will now fill the empty building.

Scott Frank says he and his two co-owners opened their first location in Loves Park, Illinois last November. He says the restaurant name and logo are marijuana themed, though none of their food is infused.

“We use hashtags like ‘Get baked,’ ‘You’ll love this joint.’ Instead of the term, ‘It’s five o’clock somewhere where everyone, you know, goes, and grabs a beer, Jimmy Buffett songs, we say it’s 4:20 somewhere. Covid really flipped everyone’s life upside down and we like to have fun and have humor with our business.”

Frank says they are excited to serve the Madison area, adding their goal is not to be at the location for five or ten years, but indefinitely.

“I looked at Madison and that’s like throwing a dart board at a bull’s eye,” he said. “I went to University of Iowa. I love Big Ten schools. I love campuses like this. I love it. I’ve always been a Badger fan as well.”

Frank says many restaurants sell chicken, but few sell baked chicken.

“Essentially you take the raw chicken, you vacuum seal it in a bag, you season it and then it takes a bath in a water and you cook it to an exact temperature and then the chicken is fully cooked,” he said. “And then to order, you can get it seared, which is a healthy option, gluten-free, or if you do wanna go old school, get your tenders or your chicken breasts in our beer batter and throw in the fryer.”

In addition to chicken, Baked Wings will offer salads, chicken sandwiches, burgers, and tacos, among other items.

The restaurant is expected to open in early 2024. Frank added the space is large, and a lot of work needs to be done.

“This is not an easy undertaking,” he said. “We’ve got to do a lot of work there. The main thing that’s gonna be a challenge is turning it from, it was Cosi and turning it into a Baked Wing.”

