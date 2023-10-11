BBB: Scams aren’t the only thing to consider when donating to Israel-Gaza conflict victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is offering tips to anyone who wants to donate to the victims of the military conflict between Israel and Hamas that erupted over the weekend.

In addition to concerns about scams that come with many similar humanitarian disaster relief efforts, the BBB wants to ensure donors know they are giving money to organizations that can to the most in a timely member. It also gave tips on the best things to donate.

BBB List of Accredited Charities

One of the first things someone looking to give will want to do, according to the BBB, is ensure the recipient organization already has boots on the ground in Israel or Gaza. Otherwise, it may not be in a position to provide aid soon. Also, see if the intended recipients are experienced in this type of aid. Ones who are not may find trouble getting to those they want to help, the BBB explained.

When giving to those groups, donating clothing or food is not always the most practical solution, the BBB noted. Getting those items to the people in need can be more challenging logistically, plus the groups often are well equipped to get the supplies on their own.

As always, people who want to give need to be wary of those who wish to take advantage of their generosity. It is always a good idea to look at the specific charity that will be getting the funds and consider how trustworthy they are. In crowdfunding scenarios, donors should give to people they personally know and not necessarily trust that a stranger will turn over the proceeds of the funding drive to the promised charity.

Finally, be wary if a person or group says 100% of a donation will be used on relief. The BBB points out that all charities have some overhead and expenses, adding that even credit cards come with fees that the recipient must pay to receive the funds.

