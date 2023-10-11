Caught on Camera: Milton hunter gets real-life bear scare

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Milton got quite the scare when he came face-to-face with a 300-pound black bear while hunting deer up north.

Jordan Stivarius says on Saturday afternoon, he was hunting whitetail deer in Jackson County. He was perched about 20 feet up in a tree stand when he spotted something rustling in the woods.

“The farmers in the area -- for the last two years -- have told me there’s this bear around,” Stivarius said. “I hadn’t seen anything (deer) for a while, and I thought ‘what the heck is going on’ ya know? I get a trail cam picture from like 300 or 400 yards away and I check my phone and it’s the black bear and I’m like, ‘oh my God.’”

Stivarius says about two hours after he got the trail cam picture, he heard a noise.

“I grab bow thinking it’s a deer, I’m just getting ready for it, and I just see black and the first thing I thought was don’t climb my tree stand,” he said.

The 22-year-old hunter got out his phone and started recording the bear as he sniffed the forest floor. Eventually, the bear made his way to the base of his tree.

“He sat underneath my tree, sat up on his hind legs, licking his paws, and looked right up at me and went around the tree and started climbing up toward me,” he said. “I’m shaking, you can see in the video, I’m just shaking.”

Slowly, the massive bear made his way up the tree. Stivarius says it was too close for comfort.

“When he was five feet from my tree stand, I thought if he keeps climbing, the only thing I could do is throw my bow at him,” he said.

Stivarius says he typically carries a handgun with him in the woods for protection, just in case, but this time he forgot it. His only defense was to try to scare the bear away.

“HEY! GRRRR!” he yelled toward the bear. The bear then started backing down the tree.

“Luckily, I scared him off and like I said, they are curious, and they are not there to hurt you,” he said.

Despite this bear scare, Stivarius says coming close to this dangerous animal is an experience he will never forget.

“It was the scariest thing that has ever happened to me in the woods but after he ran away, and it was all said and done, it was probably the coolest experience I’ve ever had.”

