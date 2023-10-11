City of Madison adds 100th electric vehicle to fleet

Electric vehicle sales continue to rise and one thing consumers should consider when making the purchase is how to power the vehicle.(WEAU)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has reached a new sustainable milestone, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tweeted Wednesday.

The city now has a fleet of 100 electric vehicles, Rhodes-Conway tweeted.

The number includes electric buses, firetrucks, and city cars.

The movement is part of a city and statewide push to support electric vehicles. The Madison Fire Department joined the push when they bought their first electric firetruck in February.

Other recent funding has supported EV charging stations in Madison.

