City of Madison adds 100th electric vehicle to fleet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has reached a new sustainable milestone, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tweeted Wednesday.

The city now has a fleet of 100 electric vehicles, Rhodes-Conway tweeted.

The number includes electric buses, firetrucks, and city cars.

We're proud of the progress we've made on transitioning our fleet to sustainable fuels. I'm proud to announce today that the @CityofMadison Fleet just received delivery of its 100th electric vehicle last week! pic.twitter.com/UVo0J7k3Bw — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) October 11, 2023

The movement is part of a city and statewide push to support electric vehicles. The Madison Fire Department joined the push when they bought their first electric firetruck in February.

Other recent funding has supported EV charging stations in Madison.

