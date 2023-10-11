“Come forward;” Family desperate for answers as Juneau Co. woman still missing three months later

It’s been over three months since Leya Stewart went missing in Juneau County.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been over three months since Leya Stewart went missing in Juneau County.

Stewart’s family is still holding onto every bit of hope that she is still out there somewhere.

“We are very hopeful that she’s still with us somewhere but we feel like something worse has happened and she is no longer with us,” Leya’s sister, Shana Smiley, said.

Stewart was last seen on the 4th of July in the Township of Lemonweir. Where the 43-year-old is is a question on her family member’s minds every day.

“Anytime I’m driving anywhere, my eyes are looking in ditches and in the tree lines. It’s always on your mind,” Smiley said.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has done extensive searching in the area where Stewart was last seen near 19th Avenue north of 43rd Street in Lemonweir. Searching with drones, by foot, and with human remains detection dogs, still no luck.

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Shaun Goyette says this still remains a missing persons case.

“There hasn’t been anything that has elevated it to a criminal investigation,” he said.

Stewart’s younger sister, Selena Stewart, has guardianship of Leya’s 12-year-old daughter. Stewart says it’s been hard on her.

The family is still offering a $2,000 reward for the recovery of Stewart’s body.

“Get the nightmares to stop,” Smiley said. “Just want to bring her home and somebody has to know something. Come forward.”

Anyone with a tip about Leya’s whereabouts should call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649 and ask for a detective.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

It’s been over three months since Leya Stewart went missing in Juneau County.
“Come forward;” Family desperate for answers as Juneau Co. woman still missing three months later
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Madison school district confirms student died in Tuesday shooting, offering support
A man from Milton got quite the scare when he came face-to-face with a 300-pound black bear...
Caught on Camera: Milton hunter gets real-life bear scare