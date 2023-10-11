“Come forward;” Family desperate for answers as Juneau Co. woman still missing three months later

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been over three months since Leya Stewart went missing in Juneau County.

Stewart’s family is still holding onto every bit of hope that she is still out there somewhere.

“We are very hopeful that she’s still with us somewhere but we feel like something worse has happened and she is no longer with us,” Leya’s sister, Shana Smiley, said.

Stewart was last seen on the 4th of July in the Township of Lemonweir. Where the 43-year-old is is a question on her family member’s minds every day.

“Anytime I’m driving anywhere, my eyes are looking in ditches and in the tree lines. It’s always on your mind,” Smiley said.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has done extensive searching in the area where Stewart was last seen near 19th Avenue north of 43rd Street in Lemonweir. Searching with drones, by foot, and with human remains detection dogs, still no luck.

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Shaun Goyette says this still remains a missing persons case.

“There hasn’t been anything that has elevated it to a criminal investigation,” he said.

Stewart’s younger sister, Selena Stewart, has guardianship of Leya’s 12-year-old daughter. Stewart says it’s been hard on her.

The family is still offering a $2,000 reward for the recovery of Stewart’s body.

“Get the nightmares to stop,” Smiley said. “Just want to bring her home and somebody has to know something. Come forward.”

Anyone with a tip about Leya’s whereabouts should call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649 and ask for a detective.

