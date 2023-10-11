Gard: ‘Retention’ to help in close game; Badgers speak at Big Ten basketball media day

MINNEAPOLIS (WMTV) - College hoops season is right around the corner, so the Badgers and the rest of the conference gathered for Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Head coach Greg Gard, sophomore guard Connor Essegian, junior guard Chucky Hepburn, and junior guard Max Klesmit represented the Badgers.

Heading into Gard’s ninth season in charge, the Badgers welcome back essentially their entire starting lineup. Nearly 90% of their minutes from last year return, the fourth-most in Division I hoops.

Wisconsin played in 23 “close” games last year that came down to the final four or five minutes. The Badgers finished 13-10 during those games. Gard thinks retaining the majority of his guys’ minutes should help in those inevitable games.

“I still think when you come down and you’ve been in those situations, you’ve been in those games, you’ve been in those pressure situations,” Gard said. “Hopefully, we‘re better not only from those experiences mentally and how to handle those situations, but physically have made a jump and are bigger, stronger, and hopefully not in those positions as long, as many times as what we were a year ago.”

The Badgers have the Red-White scrimmage this Sunday at the Kohl Center at 4 P.M.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.