Gov. Evers pushes to intervene in challenge of Wisconsin’s legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is attempting to intervene in a Wisconsin Supreme Court case, challenging the state’s legislative maps.

Evers filed a motion Tuesday to become a party in the redistricting lawsuit brought forward to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The motion argues the governor is a proper party in reapportionment matters and that his intervention is warranted.

“Wisconsinites deserve fair maps—not the gerrymandered maps we have now that I already vetoed two years ago—and I will not stop fighting until we have a fair, independent, and nonpartisan redistricting process that ensures the people get to choose their elected officials in this state,” Evers said.

BREAKING: Today, I’m filing a motion to intervene in the redistricting case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging Wisconsin’s gerrymandered legislative maps. pic.twitter.com/18ZPRt17Xv — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 10, 2023

Gov. Evers is represented in the intervention by Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“The extreme gerrymandering of our legislative maps has shifted power from where it ultimately belongs—with the voters—to the legislators who have drawn the maps,” Kaul said. “It’s time for Wisconsin to have fair maps and to return the power to set our legislative agenda to Wisconsin voters.”

Democrats have pushed for redistricting reform ever since Republicans drew maps in 2011. The legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities, which now stand at 65-34 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate. Republicans adopted maps last year that were similar to the existing ones.

Wisconsin’s Assembly districts rank among the most gerrymandered nationally, with Republicans routinely winning far more seats than would be expected based on their average share of the vote, according to an Associated Press analysis.

There are two pending lawsuits before the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking new maps. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has threatened to pursue impeachment against liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she does not recuse herself from those cases because she called the current maps “unfair” and “rigged” during her campaign.

