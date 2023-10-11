Heavy Rain Event Late Week

Localized Flooding

Gusty Winds

Below Normal Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days are in place on Friday and Saturday as we track a major shift in the weather for the end of the week and weekend. A heavy rain event is expected to bring 1-4 inches of rain across the area through the end of the weekend which could result in some localized flooding. Along with that, gusty winds are expected that could reach 50 mph. This will impact outdoor activities through the period, and everyone should keep a close eye on how the forecast plays out.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with spotty showers developing, especially south. Early lows into the middle 40s climbing to around 50 by daybreak. Light winds out of the east 5-10 mph. Cloudy with scattered showers and storms Thursday. Breezy with winds out of the east 10-15 mph and highs into the middle 50s. Rainfall amounts of a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Periods of rain Thursday night with lows into the upper 40s.

Looking Ahead...

Heavy rain and storms expected Friday and Saturday with strong winds developing. Highs will remain into the lower 50s. Storms will start to push out by late Sunday with calmer and nicer conditions returning by early next week.

